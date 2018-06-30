Not talking about pulling US out of WTO: Trump denies media reports

JUST IN
European Union leaders unite over Trump tariffs, foreign investments
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier it would be an "exaggeration" to say Trump is planning to quit the WTO

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

Donald Trump
Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump has denied he is planning to withdraw the United States from the World Trade Organization.

"I'm not talking about pulling out," he told reporters on Air Force One yesterday when asked about reports he was planning an exit from the the global trading body.

Trump has branded the WTO a "disaster" and flouted international trade norms by hitting key allies with stinging tariffs, and imposing crippling fees on Chinese goods in the name of US national security.

US news website Axios cited sources saying Trump has repeatedly told his top officials he wants to exit the world body, which Washington helped design and most often rules in favour of the United States when Washington brings cases before it.

But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier it would be an "exaggeration" to say Trump is planning to quit the WTO.
Sat, June 30 2018. 08:19 IST

