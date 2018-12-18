'Not to make yet another mistake,' Trump warns Fed ahead of policy meet

US on Tuesday further sought to pressure the Federal Reserve as the central prepared to start its two-day policy meeting, warning the Fed's board not to "make yet another mistake" ahead of an expected interest rate hike.

The is expected to raise interest rates for the fourth time this year during its two-day meeting on interest rate policy that is due to start later on Tuesday.

The Fed, which has been raising interest rates in 25-basis-point increments since December 2015, has promised to raise rates gradually toward a neutral setting to keep the from overheating. Many economists also expect additional increases next year although at a slower pace.



Trump, who has made the a key part of his political platform, has repeatedly criticized the Fed and its chairman,



"Don't let the market become any more illiquid than it already is. Stop with the 50 B's. Feel the market, don't just go by meaningless numbers. Good luck!" Trump wrote.