Oil could top $300-400 if price capped, says ex-Russian President

-
ALSO READ
Daniil Medvedev dethrones Novak Djokovic to become World No 1
New No 1 Daniil Medvedev says watching Russia-Ukraine news 'not easy'
Wimbledon, British government in talks about Russian tennis players
World No 2 Daniil Medvedev knocked out of French Open by Marin Cilic
Putin ally Medvedev says Russia could limit farm supplies to 'friends'
-
Russia's former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday a reported proposal from Japan to cap the price of Russian oil at around half its current level would lead to significantly less oil on the market and could push prices above $300-$400 a barrel.
Commenting on the proposal, which was reportedly put forward by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Medvedev said Japan "would have neither oil nor gas from Russia, as well as no participation in the Sakhalin-2 LNG project" as a result.
President Vladimir Putin last week signed a decree that seizes full control of the Sakhalin-2 gas and oil project in Russia's far east, a move that could force out Shell as well as Japanese companies Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp.
In order to stay in the new firm which is set to replace the existing operating company, Sakhalin Energy Investment Company, foreign shareholders need to ask the Russian government for a stake within one month.
G7 leaders agreed last week to explore the feasibility of introducing temporary import price caps on Russian fossil fuels, including oil, in an attempt to limit Russian resources to finance its military campaign in Ukraine.
"There will be significantly less oil on the market, and its price will be much higher. Moreover, higher than the predicted astronomical price of $300-400 per barrel," Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, wrote on social media.
In comments about the proposals to introduce a cap at around half the current price for the Russian oil, a Kremlin spokesman said on Monday that other countries may disagree with that.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU