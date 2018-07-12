JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

US will hit EU cars if no good faith in trade talks, says Donald Trump
Business Standard

Oil cushion could be stretched to the limit: International Energy Agency+

"The large number of disruptions reminds us of the pressure on global oil supply," the IEA said

AFP/PTI  |  London 

Crude, crude oil, oil
Representative Image

Rising global oil supply, driven by crude giants Saudi Arabia and Russia, may come under pressure as key producers face disruptions, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday.

The IEA welcomed in its July report last month's agreement between the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and Russia to open the taps in order to bring prices down from multi-year highs.

ALSO READ: Iran vows to thwart US efforts to block its oil exports, warns Saudi Arabia

But it pointed to supply disruptions in Libya after a string of attacks on infrastructure.

It also highlighted continuing unrest in Venezuela and a drop in Iranian exports after President Donald Trump announced he was pulling the United States out of the landmark nuclear deal reached in 2015.


ALSO READ: In win for Trump, US oil exports to India soar ahead of Iran sanctions

“The large number of disruptions reminds us of the pressure on global oil supply,” the IEA said.

“This will become an even bigger issue as rising production from Middle East Gulf countries and Russia, welcome though it is, comes at the expense of the world's spare capacity cushion, which might be stretched to the limit.” The IEA report was published a day after both main oil contracts were sent into freefall by worries over a stronger dollar and the impact of the global trade war on demand.

ALSO READ: US record crude oil exports bite into Russia, Opec market share in Asia

The selling was also fanned by Libya's resumption Wednesday of oil exports from its eastern production heartland after a showdown between the war-torn country's rival authorities.
First Published: Thu, July 12 2018. 22:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements