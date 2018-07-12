Oil cushion could be stretched to the limit: International Energy Agency+

Rising global oil supply, driven by crude giants Saudi Arabia and Russia, may come under pressure as key producers face disruptions, the Energy Agency said on Thursday.

The welcomed in its July report last month's agreement between the (Opec) and Russia to open the taps in order to bring prices down from multi-year highs.





ALSO READ: Iran vows to thwart US efforts to block its oil exports, warns Saudi Arabia

But it pointed to supply disruptions in after a string of attacks on infrastructure.

It also highlighted continuing unrest in Venezuela and a drop in after announced he was pulling the United States out of the landmark reached in 2015.



ALSO READ: In win for Trump, US oil exports to India soar ahead of Iran sanctions

“The large number of disruptions reminds us of the pressure on global oil supply,” the said.

“This will become an even bigger issue as rising production from Middle East Gulf countries and Russia, welcome though it is, comes at the expense of the world's spare capacity cushion, which might be stretched to the limit.” The report was published a day after both main oil contracts were sent into freefall by worries over a stronger dollar and the impact of the global trade war on demand.

ALSO READ: US record crude oil exports bite into Russia, Opec market share in Asia

The selling was also fanned by Libya's resumption Wednesday of from its eastern production heartland after a showdown between the war-torn country's rival authorities.