Oil climbs to one-week high on US supply concerns, Brent crude up 0.7%

-
ALSO READ
Oil prices drop after Hurricane Ida hits US Gulf rigs, refineries
Crude oil prices slip, rebound runs out of steam on demand worries
Intense lightening storm ignited gas pipeline leak in Gulf of Mexico
Oil prices jump as storm approaches Gulf of Mexico production hub
Shell Dutch ruling: OPEC and Russia seen gaining more power, business
-
Oil prices climbed on Monday to a one-week high in a second straight session of gains as concerns over U.S. supplies following damage from Hurricane Ida supported the market, along with expectations for higher demand.
Brent crude rose 48 cents, or 0.7% to $73.40 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also added 49 cents, or 0.7%, to $70.21 a barrel. Both markets were at their highest since Sept. 3 earlier in the session.
About three-quarters of the U.S. Gulf's offshore oil production, or about 1.4 million barrels per day, has remained halted since late August - roughly equal to what OPEC member Nigeria produces.
"To compound matters, more oil refineries in Louisiana have resumed operations, raising demand for crude oil," ANZ analysts said in a note.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the largest oil producer in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, on Thursday cancelled some export cargoes due to damage to offshore facilities from Hurricane Ida, signalling energy losses would continue for weeks.
However, the number of rigs in operation in the United States grew in the latest week, energy service provider Baker Hughes said, indicating production may rise in coming weeks.
Beyond the impact of Ida, market attention will focus this week on potential revisions to the oil demand outlook for 2022 from the Organization of the Petroleum Operating Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA). OPEC will likely revise its forecast lower on Monday, two people familiar with the matter said.
Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Sept. 7, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 1,035 contracts to 279,610 during the period.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU