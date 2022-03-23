Oil prices rise in volatile trading amid CPC pipeline disruption

-
ALSO READ
China willing to help Russia in facing sanctions over invasion of Ukraine
Indian Oil no longer accepts Russian crude oil on free-on-board basis
Facebook denies Kazakh claim of exclusive access to content reporting
Explained: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians over Ukraine
Australia imposes sanctions on 11 Russian banks, govt bodies: Ministry
-
By Shadia Nasralla
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose in volatile trading on Wednesday, supported by disruption of Russian and Kazakh crude exports via the CPC pipeline.
Brent crude futures were up $3.13, or 2.7%, at $118.61 a barrel at 1100 GMT. Prices had earlier fallen to a low of $114.45.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $2.69, or 2.5%, to $111.96 a barrel. The contract had earlier slipped to a low of $108.38.
The market remains on edge over the prospect of further sanctions on Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter, after its invasion of Ukraine, actions that Moscow calls a "special operation".
U.S. President Joe Biden is set to announce more Russian sanctions when he meets with European leaders on Thursday in Brussels, including an emergency meeting of NATO.
European Union member countries remain split on whether to ban imports of Russian crude and oil products which still continue to flow, but this might change once short-term contracts run out.
"Next up are Russian exports in April and there we see cancelled cargoes and problems for Russia to find buyers. India and China will buy but that won't be enough to avoid declining Russian exports," said SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop.
Russia on Tuesday warned of a drop in oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) of up to 1 million barrels per day (bpd), or 1% of global oil production, because of storm-damaged berths.
CPC exports stopped fully on Wednesday and repairs will take at least one and a half months, according to a port ship agent.
Plunging crude stockpiles in the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, also added to the apprehension around supply.
The latest data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed U.S. crude stocks fell by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended March 18, according to market sources. [API/S]
Nine analysts polled by Reuters on average had estimated crude inventories rose by 100,000 barrels in the week to March 18.
Official U.S. inventory data is due from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul and Mohi Narayan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU