Oil prices rise on Covid-19 vaccine hopes, tanker blast at Saudi Arabia

-
ALSO READ
OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in October seen at 101%
Oil prices fall on fears about economic fallout from rising Covid-19 cases
Oil falls below $43 a bbl on Covid-19 surge but headed for a weekly gain
Oil down 3% after Donald Trump gets coronavirus and economies wobble
Crude oil prices ease after Opec+ agrees to relax output curbs next month
-
Oil prices rose on Monday, pushing Brent back above $50 a barrel, buoyed by hopes that a rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lift global fuel demand while a tanker explosion in Saudi Arabia jangled nerves in the market.
Brent crude futures for February rose 54 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $50.51 a barrel by 09.50 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January were up 46 cents, or 1 per cent, at $47.03 a barrel.
Prices also extended gains amid supply jitters after a shipping firm said an oil tanker was hit by an external source while discharging at Jeddah port in Saudi Arabia.
"Brent crude is supported by both financial and physical flows. The dollar is declining, the Brent crude curve is in backwardation and vaccines are being rolled out," said SEB chief commodity analyst Bjarne Schieldrop.
"We think that this rally has further to go." Brent and WTI have rallied for six consecutive weeks, their longest stretch of gains since June.
ALSO READ: Largest vaccination drive in US history begins with Pfizer's Covid-19 shots
The United States kicked off its vaccination campaign against Covid-19, lifting hopes that pandemic restrictions could end soon and lift demand in the world's largest oil consumer.
An extension of Brexit talks among European powers also buoyed financial markets on Monday.
Major European countries continued in lockdown mode to curb the spread of Covid-19 which has reduced fuel demand. For example, Germany, the fourth largest economy in the world, plans to impose a stricter lockdown from Wednesday to battle the virus.
In the United States, energy firms last week added the most oil and natural gas rigs in a week since January as producers continued to return to the wellpad.
Two separate fires occurred at Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude oil export terminal and at an oil pipeline in Iran on Sunday but the incidents have mostly been contained.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU