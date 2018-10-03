Oil steadies near 4-year high as Saudi pumps more, Iran sanctions loom

Oil traded near a four-year high on Wednesday, retreating from session peaks as top exporter said it increased output and after reported that and had struck a deal to pump more.

Saudi said the kingdom had raised output to 10.7 million barrels per day in October and would pump more in November. The record high for Saudi output is 10.72 million bpd in November 2016.

But crude still found support from expectations that U.S. sanctions on starting in November will strain the ability of other major producers. One said the Saudi plan to pump more would not change much.

"Saudi is still very timid, the market wants to see something more proactive," said "That's why the market is not reacting very much to the different headlines."

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 20 cents to $85.00 a barrel at 1236 GMT. The price hit $85.45 on Monday, its highest since November 2014. U.S. crude was up 15 cents at $75.38.

have been climbing as buyers have already started steering clear of before the implementation of U.S. sanctions starting Nov. 4.

The fall in Iranian exports is reducing the impact of a June agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, such as Russia, to hike output.

While OPEC has so far ruled out any further production increase, sources told on Wednesday that and had informed the of their private deal to raise supply.

Saudi's Falih, who is attending a with Russian and other influential energy officials, said Saudi Arabia has successfully met additional demand.

"We see the market is being well supplied," he said.

OPEC and its allies have been limiting supply since 2017 to get rid of a glut. They partially relaxed the cut in June, under pressure from U.S. to cool prices.

A strong dollar, which makes more expensive for countries using other currencies and an industry report showing rising U.S. inventories weighed on prices.

U.S. crude inventories rose by 907,000 barrels, the said on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's official supply report due at 1430 GMT.