JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Emergent signs 5-year deal to make drug used in J&J's Covid-19 vaccine
Business Standard

On Huawei, UK PM says cannot be vulnerable to high risk state vendors

"We have to come up with the right technological solutions but also we will have to make sure that we can continue to deliver the broadband that the UK needs," he said

Topics
Huawei | Boris Johnson | China

Reuters  |  London 

Huawei
UK PM said cannot be vulnerable to high risk state vendors

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said the government would have to think carefully about the role China's Huawei plays in Britain because he does not want the country to be "vulnerable to a high-risk state vendor".

Britain granted Huawei a limited role in its future 5G networks in January but officials at the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) have since studied the impact of US sanctions on the company that were announced in May.

"I'm very determined to get broadband into every part of this country," Johnson told reporters. "I'm also determined that the UK should not be in any way vulnerable to a high-risk state vendor so we have to think carefully about how we handle that."

"We have to come up with the right technological solutions but also we will have to make sure that we can continue to deliver the broadband that the UK needs," he said.
First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 20:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU