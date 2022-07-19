One killed, four injured in bar shooting in Paris; 2 attackers caught

-
At least one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting that occurred at a bar in Paris, media reports stated adding that one of the two attackers has been caught by the police.
The incident took place on Monday night (local time) in the 11th arrondissement of the French capital, Sputnik News Agency reported quoting district mayor, Francois Vauglin.
Mayor of the arrondissement confirmed the shooting and that one of the attackers had been arrested.
He said that there was "no element" at this stage to "know the motivations of this barbaric act".
"A shootout this evening has left one dead and 4 injured in a Chicha bar on rue Popincourt #Paris11. No element at this stage makes it possible to know the motivations behind this barbaric act," Vauglin said.
He added that the National Police was "very actively search for the second" shooter, and that "a medico-psychological cell will be opened as soon as possible for residents or witnesses".
