Imran Khan defers address to nation amid political tensions in Pakistan

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan: Ahead of no trust vote, Imran Khan's PTI leadership 'dented'
Ahead of no-confidence motion against govt, Imran Khan threatens Opposition
Pak's Oppn says increase in power, petrol prices economic murder of people
Pak Assembly session starts today, no-trust motion against Imran on agenda
Opposition slams Imran Khan, Speaker over no-confidence motion adjournment
-
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday deferred his address to the nation hours after an announcement was made that he will take people into confidence about a "foreign-funded conspiracy letter" to show "evidence" of attempts to topple his government.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Faisal Javed Khan gave the information about the address having been postponed, reported Geo News. Imran Khan government is facing the heat over the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition.
"PM Imran Khan's address to the nation for today has been postponed," Javed Khan said in a tweet.
Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had told the media that Imran Khan will address the nation on Wednesday evening to take people into confidence that there is a "foreign-funded conspiracy" letter that contains evidence that outside elements are trying to topple the government.
Rasheed earlier had also said that PM has summoned an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet to take party leaders and allies into confidence over the contents of the letter.
As per the previous information shared by the Interior Minister, the parties allied with the ruling PTI were also to be invited to the meeting.
Imran Khan earlier in the day said that he will share the 'foreign-funded conspiracy' letter with senior journalists and ally party members. "The letter will reveal the elements who are conspiring against the country from abroad," he said at the launch of e-passport services in Islamabad and added, "suspicions were cast that the government is doing all this to save itself.""The letter clearly shows how big conspiracy is against the government and it is far bigger conspiracy than what I am telling to you," he added.
After the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan government was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31.The no-confidence motion was submitted by the opposition parties on March 8. The opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as some allies of PTI have come out in the open against Imran Khan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU