Imran Khan defers address to nation amid political tensions in Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister on Wednesday deferred his address to the nation hours after an announcement was made that he will take people into confidence about a "foreign-funded conspiracy letter" to show "evidence" of attempts to topple his government.

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Faisal Javed Khan gave the information about the address having been postponed, reported Geo News. government is facing the heat over the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition.

"PM Imran Khan's address to the nation for today has been postponed," Javed Khan said in a tweet.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had told the media that will address the nation on Wednesday evening to take people into confidence that there is a "foreign-funded conspiracy" letter that contains evidence that outside elements are trying to topple the government.

Rasheed earlier had also said that PM has summoned an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet to take party leaders and allies into confidence over the contents of the letter.

As per the previous information shared by the Interior Minister, the parties allied with the ruling PTI were also to be invited to the meeting.

Imran Khan earlier in the day said that he will share the 'foreign-funded conspiracy' letter with senior journalists and ally party members. "The letter will reveal the elements who are conspiring against the country from abroad," he said at the launch of e-passport services in Islamabad and added, "suspicions were cast that the government is doing all this to save itself.""The letter clearly shows how big conspiracy is against the government and it is far bigger conspiracy than what I am telling to you," he added.

After the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan government was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31.The no-confidence motion was submitted by the opposition parties on March 8. The opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as some allies of PTI have come out in the open against Imran Khan.

