Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif says his 'speedy work' will frighten Imran

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia, China
Shehbaz Sharif: A man who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks
US congratulates Shehbaz Sharif, says looking forward to working with him
Shehbaz Sharif gears up to be elected as the new Prime Minister: Report
PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif submits nomination papers for Pak PM's post
-
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday inaugurated the Orange Line Metro Bus service, just days after taking charge as the new premier, media reports said.
Sharif had ordered to resume work on this project right after assuming the office of Prime Minister, Geo TV reported.
"The former Prime Minister is panicking because I have been elected as the representative. I will work on a pace I am used to," Sharif said while addressing the inauguration ceremony here.
"You [Imran Khan] may be panicked due to my speed of work, but the people have stopped panicking," he said.
The Prime Minister regretted the four years of delay in making the project, launched by the PML-N government under Nawaz Sharif in 2017, operational.
He said that the project was started in 2017 and it had to be made operational by 2018, but the work on it came to a halt when the PML-N's rule ended.
Taking a jibe at the erstwhile PTI government, the premier said that the lawyers of the then ruling party caused the delay, but couldn't prove a single penny of corruption in court.
Sharif said that earlier, the country's defence expenditures used to be met by the national income, but during PTI's rule, these expenses were met through loans.
"We meet the expenses of welfare and development projects with loans," he said, Geo News reported.
"The expenditure of this project was brought down to Rs 12 billion from Rs 16 billion," Sharif said, adding that everything was available, including funds, and that the only thing lacking was the spirit to work and there was no other reason for the delay in completion of the project.
--IANS
san/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU