Pak summons Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations', death of civilian

on Saturday summoned and condemned the "unprovoked violations" by the Indian forces along the (LoC) in its administered Kashmir, resulted in the death of a civilian.

The said that a 65-year-old man was killed while a boy was injured in Indian firing on August 18 in Dana Sector along the LoC.

"The Indian forces along the and the Working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons," Director General at the South Asian desk of the Mohammad Faisal who summoned the said. Faisal also serves as spokesman of the

Giving update of the cross-LoC shelling, the said in 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 1,900 violations along the LoC and the border, resulting in the deaths of 31 innocent civilians while injuring 122 others.

"This unprecedented escalation in violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations," he said in a statement.

The spokesman said the "deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas" is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, human rights and humanitarian laws.

"The by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," Faisal told the

and India had declared a ceasefire in 2003, however, both accuse each other of skirmishes.

The spokesman urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, and instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UN Military Observer Group in India and to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.