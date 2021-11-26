Pak urges international community to provide assistance to Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
ICC T20 WC, PAK vs AFG Highlights: Pakistan completes hat-trick of wins
Oppn party PML-N slams Imran Khan govt for rising inflation in Pakistan
-
Pakistan on Thursday urged the international community to generously provide assistance to Afghanistan, which is facing a "humanitarian crisis".
Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said at the weekly briefing that Pakistan as part of international efforts would continue to facilitate Afghan citizens.
The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is quite big, which has been realised by the international community, as the UN and various countries are coming forward to provide the required assistance to the people of Afghanistan, he said.
The spokesperson said Pakistan has pledged humanitarian assistance worth Rs 5 billion and it also accepted Afghan people's request to let the humanitarian assistance offered by India to pass through Wagah border.
Answering another question, he said Pakistan and many other countries have been saying that unfreezing Afghan assets will be an appropriate way of assisting the Afghan people at this point of time.
The US froze over USD 9 billion assets of the Afghan Central Bank after the Taliban insurgents grabbed power in the country in mid-August.
Separately, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf in an interview with state-run PTV said Pakistan can become a bridge between Afghanistan's interim government and the world.
He urged the world to play its role in helping the people in this difficult time, adding that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was providing humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU