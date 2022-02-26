Pakistan achieved nothing in Moscow, irked Washington on top: Report

-
ALSO READ
Imran Khan sought meeting with Putin to soothe 'hurt ego': Pakistan media
Pak PM Imran Khan meets Russian President Putin amidst Ukraine conflict
Imran reviews Pak's gas crisis, asks officials to fast-track exploration
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's first visit to Russia from Feb 23
Pak PM Imran Khan blames US for deteriorating situation in Afghanistan
-
As the Moscow visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan concludes, Pakistan has not achieved any tangible gains, while irking the US further, a report has said.
"We've communicated to Pakistan our position regarding Russia's further renewed invasion of Ukraine, and we have briefed them on our efforts to pursue diplomacy in our war," said US State Department spokesperson, Ted Price.
Imran Khan's meeting with Putin came hours after several Western nations hit Russia with new sanctions, which Khan himself is seen joyfully describing as "exciting times" in a video shared on Twitter of Khan's landing in Moscow.
It gives the Western Powers for whom Pakistan is a "non-NATO ally," reasons to be annoyed, The Times of Israel reported.
On top of this, Khan's added 'disqualification' in eyes of the US is that his country is being increasingly seen as a Chinese ally. China is the US's larger adversary that is tacitly supporting Moscow, the report said, adding further that, Khan may soon realize that he is being the "wrong man in the wrong place, at the wrong time."
The 'ill-timed' visit has been heavily criticized in Pakistan, with media and analysts questioning the utility of a visit at such a time when tensions are at an all-time high between Russia and the West.
Prior to the Moscow visit, Pakistani security analysts had urged Khan to watch hisstep. They warned that there is a cost to one-dimensional foreign policy towardsregional powers and compartmentalizing relations, the report highlighted.
Imran Khan's visit to Moscow did not result in any financial assistance for the economically fragile country, nor much was achieved otherwise with Moscow issuing a brief statement on the visit saying that the two leaders discussed the main aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional topics, including developments in South Asia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU