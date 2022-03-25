Pakistan Assembly adjourned without taking up trust vote against Imran Khan

National Assembly's crucial session on a no-trust motion against embattled Prime Minister was adjourned on Friday without tabling of the resolution, amid vociferous protests from opposition lawmakers.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the session was adjourned till 4pm on March 28 due to the demise of Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Khayal Zaman.

According to Pakistan's Parliamentary conventions, the first sitting after the death of a lawmaker is limited to the prayers for the departed soul and tributes from fellow lawmakers.

Several prominent opposition members, including Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Peoples' Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chair were in the Parliament House on Friday to participate in the much-anticipated session.

Opposition leaders protested against the adjournment of the session.

The National Assembly Secretariat had issued a 15-point Orders of the Day' for the NA session, which included the no-confidence resolution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)