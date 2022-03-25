US sanctions firms, individuals in Russia, China, N Korea for proliferation

The United States on Friday announced sanctions on five entities and individuals located in and (DPRK) and one entity in the People's Republic of (PRC) for proliferation activities under Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA).

The Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act authorize the United States to impose sanctions against foreign individuals, private entities, and governments that engage in proliferation activities.

As part of this action, the US imposed sanctions against the Russian entities Ardis Group of Companies LLC (Ardis Group); PFK Profpodshipnik; LLC, and Russian individual Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin; as well as DPRK entity Second Academy of Natural Science Foreign Affairs Bureau (SANS FAB); and DPRK individual Ri Sung Chol (aka Ri Su'ng-ch'o'l) for transferring sensitive items to North Korea's missile program.

"These measures are part of our ongoing efforts to impede the DPRK's ability to advance its missile program and they highlight the negative role plays on the world stage as a proliferator to programs of concern," said the US State Department in its statement.

The US also imposed sanctions against the PRC entity Zhengzhou Nanbei Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd for supplying Syria with equipment controlled by the Australia Group chemical and biological weapons nonproliferation regime.

The ongoing imposition of INKSNA sanctions against PRC entities calls attention to the role of PRC entities in proliferation and shortcomings in the PRC's implementation of export controls and its nonproliferation track record.

"These determinations underscore the continuing need for all countries to remain vigilant to efforts by and Syria to advance their proliferation programs of concern. We will continue to work to impede these programs and use our sanctions authorities to spotlight the foreign suppliers, such as these entities in the PRC and that provide sensitive materials and technology to the DPRK and Syria," said the statement.

The sanctions announced will be in effect for two years and include restrictions on U.S. government procurement, U.S. government assistance, and exports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)