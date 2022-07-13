Asif Ali Zardari wishes to see son Bilawal Bhutto as PM in his lifetime

Peoples Party Co-chairman and former President has said that he sincerely wishes to see his son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as the Prime Minister of the country in his lifetime, media reports said.

Zardari said that when Bilawal went abroad as Foreign Minister, he received calls from his old friends who said that Bilawal would brighten the name of the country.

Zardari was speaking to newly-elected candidates of the local government and PPP workers at the Zardari House in Nawabshah on Tuesday evening.

He said that when he was the President, he transferred power to the Prime Minister and the provinces through Constitutional amendments.

"Now, Islamabad says you have weakened us but I say I have strengthened the provinces," he added, Dawn reported.

Zardari also said that he would encamp in Punjab to patronise the party and strengthen it.

"This land is mine, I am yours, you are mine. We all have to work hard for the betterment of Pakistan," he said.

--IANS

san/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)