Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi embarks on UAE visit

-
ALSO READ
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
Meeting with Jaishankar not 'finalised or requested': Pakistan FM Qureshi
Gilgit-Baltistan election concludes amid tight security; counting begins
PM Imran Khan's minister admits to Pakistan role in Pulwama blast
US says continues to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan
-
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has embarked on a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the Foreign Ministryin Islamabad.
Qureshi will meet his counterpart of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and other officials during the visit which started on Saturday, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.
It added that he will also meet the Pakistani diaspora and interact with local and international media.
Qureshi will hold consultations with the UAE's leadership on all areas of bilateral cooperation including collaboration in trade and investment, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce and the welfare of the Pakistani diaspora, according to the Ministry.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU