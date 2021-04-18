Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi embarks on UAE visit

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has embarked on a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the Foreign Ministryin Islamabad.

Qureshi will meet his counterpart of the Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and other officials during the visit which started on Saturday, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

It added that he will also meet the Pakistani diaspora and interact with local and media.

Qureshi will hold consultations with the UAE's leadership on all areas of bilateral cooperation including collaboration in trade and investment, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce and the welfare of the Pakistani diaspora, according to the Ministry.

