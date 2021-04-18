Myanmar's military leader willing to join ASEAN summit: Thai Foreign Min

-
Thailand's foreign ministry on Saturday revealed that Myanmar's military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, is reportedly expressing his intention to attend a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
ASEAN members are arranging to hold its summit in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, next Saturday to discuss their responses to the situation in Myanmar, reported NHK World.
Following the revelation that the military leader is willing to join the ASEAN summit, Myanmar people protesting the coup took to social media to express their opposition.
Some said that the senior general is not a national representative, while others question whether ASEAN would approve of military rule, reported NHK World.
Meanwhile, a human rights group in Myanmar said that security forces on Saturday opened fire at anti-coup protesters in the second-largest city, Mandalay, and its surrounding areas, leaving two people dead.
The group said that 730 people have been killed since the military coup on February 1, reported NHK World.
Last month, Foreign Ministers of ASEAN countries held an informal meeting to discuss the situation in Myanmar. But its chair's statement only said that the ministers expressed "ASEAN's readiness to assist Myanmar in a positive, peaceful and constructive manner.
