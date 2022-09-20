Pakistan gets 2nd batch of six J-10C combat aircraft from China: Reports

has received the second consignment of six J-10C fighter aircraft from China, which is being referred to as 'Dragon from the East' by the Pakistani Air Force.

As per local media reports in Pakistan, the second batch of six China-made J-10C aircraft has arrived in Pakistan, taking the total number of such fighter jets to 12.

Confirming the development, Strategic Forum tweeted, "Pakistani local media (92 News) has confirmed the delivery of additional (2nd Batch) 6x J-10C to Air Force, which takes total delivered J-10C to 12. Earlier, serial no. 22-101 to 22-106 (6x J-10C) were delivered, now if report is correct it will be 22-107 to 22-112."

Pakistan Strategic Forum (PSF) is an independent think-tank run by an team of researchers.

The had commissioned the first batch of six J-10C fighter aircraft in March this year.

At that time, then Prime Minister Imran Khan had said, "Unfortunately, efforts are being made to create an imbalance in the region and to address this, a big addition has been made today to our defence system."

Khan was referring to India's acquisition of Rafale fighter jets.

Then Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said that Pakistan will acquire a full squadron of 25 Chinese multirole J-10C fighter jets in response to India's purchase of Rafale aircraft.

