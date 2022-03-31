Pakistan: Imran Khan will neither resign nor seek safe exit, says aide

-
ALSO READ
Imran Khan's relief measures result of long march, no-trust motion: Bhutto
Long march on Islamabad would oust 'incompetent' govt: PPP's Bilawal Bhutto
Pakistan: Ahead of no-trust motion, Opposition gives Imran 24 hrs to quit
No-trust vote against Imran Khan will follow Constitution rules: Speaker
Once great Kaptaan will go down like a rat on a sinking ship: Bilawal
-
The Special Assistant to Pakistan PM for Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill, said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has not made any offer to resign from his position and would instead face the Opposition "with all his might till the last ball", Dawn reported.
At a media talk in Islamabad, Gill said that the premier had neither made any offer to the Opposition, nor has he reached out to them for any "safe options".
Gill's comments came after PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, speaking to the media earlier in the day, said that the Prime Minister would not be given the options of a "safe passage, an NRO, amnesty or backdoor exit".
"And I advise you (Imran Khan) that you opt for an honourable exit... which means that you resign today and let the vote of no-confidence take place," Bilawal added.
Gill, in his press talk on Thursday, said that Khan's fight is against "an imperialist, and not the three dwarves".
"It's against the imperialist who killed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto because he wanted to make an independent foreign policy. These stooges don't matter to him," Gill said, adding that the premier isn't the one to give up and "will face everything that comes his way".
--IANS
san/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU