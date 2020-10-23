Pakistan PM Imran Khan speaks to Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering

-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday spoke to his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering and underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to its ties with Bhutan.
Khan highlighted the significance of regular bilateral contacts and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.
The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, including COVID-19, according to a statement by the PM Office.
Khan also extended an invitation to the Bhutanese prime minister to visit Pakistan.
He commended measures taken by the leadership of Bhutan to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
He highlighted the adverse economic impact of COVID-19 on the developing countries, for which he had also called for the Global Initiative on Debt Relief.
Appreciating the Bhutanese model of tourism promotion and conservation of heritage sites, Khan apprised his counterpart on steps taken by his government to promote tourism, especially religious tourism in Pakistan.
He said that Pakistan would welcome Bhutanese pilgrims visiting sacred Buddhist sites in Pakistan.
