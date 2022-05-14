Pakistan: PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif opposed to fuel price rise, says insider

-
Issues and solutions discussed during a high-level meeting between PML-N leaders, including party supremo Nawaz Sharif, in London over the last two days would be put before the Pakistan governments coalition partners before reaching a final decision, and the government would take the people into confidence over the next 48 hours, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said.
"Until all of (our allies) are on board, we will not be able to reach a final decision," Dawn news quoted Asif as saying while addressing reporters in London along with Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have remained tight-lipped about the major decisions taken at the meetings and have only talked to the media in vague terms.
However, a source present at the meeting told Dawn news that the PML-N faced a tough choice: either increase fuel prices or pass the reins to an interim set-up.
Though there are many in the party who agree that increasing fuel prices is the only way forward, the source said Sharif was opposed to the idea.
In this scenario, early elections were the only possibility, Dawn reported citing the source as saying.
Asif, meanwhile, dismissed the impression that the government was under pressure.
"If there is any pressure, it can be from the people of Pakistan. They have the right. They are the ultimate rulers according to the Constitution and law.
"We and our coalition partners will put our case before the people of Pakistan (and take them) into confidence in the next 48 hours," he added.
--IANS
san/ksk/
