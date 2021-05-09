Pakistan records over 3,700 fresh Covid-19 infections in last 24 hours

-
The worsening COVID-19 situation in Pakistan does not seem to abate just yet, as the country recorded 3,785 new cases in the last 24 hours.
With the 118 new deaths, the total coronavirus death toll in Pakistan reached 18,915. However, the total COVID-19 cases reached 58,026 on Sunday.
Citing the official data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Geo News reported that 40,736 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 3,785 tests came positive.
Meanwhile, in order to curb the rising number of coronavirus infections, Pakistan has imposed a 10-day countrywide lockdown from May 8.
The Pakistan government has already declared May 8 to 15 as Eid holidays and now there will be a complete ban on unnecessary movement of people and gathering of any kind at any place during these 10 days of lockdown.
