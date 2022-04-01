Pakistan's opposition declares Imran Khan 'security threat' for country

-
Pakistan's opposition parties have declared Prime Minister Imran Khan a "security threat" for the country, Dawn reported.
In a statement, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said that Khan had brought Pakistan into the crosshairs in a desperate attempt to hang on to power.
He stressed that in his desperation and frustration, Khan was damaging diplomatic relations of Pakistan, which was why it was imperative that he should be banned from delivering these catastrophic speeches.
"Not showing the letter means there is no letter. Imran Niazi is once again telling a new lie as he usually does," Sharif said.
"After Imran's false narrative of corruption, lies about building a mirror image of Riyasat-i-Madina, this conspiracy letter was the latest false narrative to save his sinking ship."
Speaking at a news conference, PML-N's Khawaja Asif blasted Khan for naming the US as the country behind the "threat letter".
"There is no doubt that the US can create problems for us," he said, adding that the country could cause a financial crisis for Pakistan and could even make it difficult for it to buy oil.
He said Khan had become "dangerous" for the country's existence and economy.
PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told a TV channel that he did not watch "the former Prime Minister's speech".
He alleged that Khan had made the country a slave of the International Monetary Fund, harmed the Kashmir policy and sabotaged the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
