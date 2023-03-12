JUST IN
Lula promises public works in Brazil to create jobs, boost economy
Inflation going in right direction, Joe Biden says after jobs data
In European Union's inflation crisis, the humble egg takes the cake
We see India as trusted technology partner: US Commerce Secy Gina Raimondo
89% companies hired foreign nationals laid off in US, finds survey
Overaged for Canadian PR? New law ups your chances of immigration
US job growth beats expectations in February; wages rise moderately
Biden proposes to double economic support fund to cash-strapped Pakistan
Rising costs by inflation force UK govt to delay major rail project
Biden unveils $6.9 trn budget, raises tax on rich, boosts spending on infra
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
IMF doesn't trust finance ministry: Pak ex-Finance Minister Miftah Ismail
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Pakistan's wheat production target likely to dip by 1.7 mn tonnes: Report

Wheat production is likely to remain around 26.7 million tonnes as against the envisaged wheat production target of 28.4 million tonnes

Topics
Pakistan  | Wheat production | crops

ANI  Asia 

wheat
Photo: Reuters

Pakistan is likely to miss the wheat production target by 1.7 million tonnes for the current fiscal year, reported The News International.

Wheat production is likely to remain around 26.7 million tonnes as against the envisaged wheat production target of 28.4 million tonnes.

Officials said on Friday that wheat production in Punjab is set to witness a major blow during the current fiscal year 2022-23, amid negative impacts of climate change as well as crop substitution, sowing other crops than wheat for profitability, reported The News International.

Besides, there is a looming shortage of wheat in the next fiscal year as well and the government will have to count on the import of wheat in order to meet the domestic requirements of staple food.

The import of wheat is going to witness an upsurge at a time when the country is facing the worst-ever dollar liquidity crunch.

"There will be no other option but to import 3-3.5 million tonnes of wheat for the next fiscal year in order to meet domestic as well as Afghanistan's requirements. This is more than the import target of 2.6 million tonnes of wheat for the current fiscal year," top official sources confirmed while talking to The News International.

Moreover, the Met office has forecast heavy rains for two weeks, starting from the third week of March that will affect wheat production.

Even, the anticipated wheat production target falls in the danger zone as recently Met office has shared its forecast with the Ministry of National Food Security & Research that the country might witness different spells of heatwaves within the next three months, including March, April, and May 2023.

The heatwave had negatively impacted wheat production by at least 10 to 12 percent in the last financial year.

Official data available with The News International disclosed that the government had sought a wheat sowing area target of 22.85 million acres in the country for the fiscal year 2022-23, including a sowing target of 16.48 million acres in Punjab.

But only 16.01 million acres could be sown in the province till the latest compiled estimates, witnessing an achievement of 97.17 per cent target.

If the anticipated wheat production remains hovering around 26 million tonnes, the government will have to import at least 3.5 to 4 million tonnes of wheat in the next financial year at a time when the country was passing through a severe dollar liquidity crunch, reported The News International.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pakistan

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 08:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.