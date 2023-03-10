JUST IN
89% companies hired foreign nationals laid off in US, finds survey
Overaged for Canadian PR? New law ups your chances of immigration
US job growth beats expectations in February; wages rise moderately
Biden proposes to double economic support fund to cash-strapped Pakistan
Rising costs by inflation force UK govt to delay major rail project
Biden unveils $6.9 trn budget, raises tax on rich, boosts spending on infra
Indian banks' gross NPAs may touch decadal low of sub-4% by FY24: Study
Sitharaman meets US Comm secy; discuss cooperation for trade, investment
US jobless claims jump to 211,000, led by New York, California, shows data
How 'excuseflation' is keeping prices and corporate profits high
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
India, Australia sign audio-visual co-production pact for filmmakers
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

We see India as trusted technology partner: US Commerce Secy Gina Raimondo

America sees India as a trusted technology partner, and it wants to deepen this technological relationship between the two countries, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on Friday

Topics
USA | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gina Raimondo, US commerce secy
Photo: ANI

America sees India as a trusted technology partner, and it wants to deepen this technological relationship between the two countries, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on Friday.

The Indian government has taken several steps in the last couple of years, which makes India an even more attractive place to do business, she added.

Steps like promoting the digital economy and zero tolerance for corruption make India a more attractive partner, Raimondo told reporters here.

She was addressing a joint media briefing with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal after concluding the fifth IndiaUSA Commercial Dialogue, which was held after a gap of three years.

"We see India as a trusted technology partner, and we want to continue to deepen our technological relationship with India...We hope to work more closely with India and the private sector here around those technologies," she said.

Besides semiconductor, she said areas, where both countries can increase cooperation, includes green technology and all kinds of hardware in the electronics supply chain.

As Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) members are moving towards finalising the framework, it would be an incentive for US companies to look for more business in India, she added.

The IPEF was launched by the US and other partner countries of the Indo-Pacific region on May 23 last year in Tokyo. The 14 IPEF partners represent 40 per cent of the global GDP and 28 per cent of global goods and services trade.

The framework is structured around four pillars relating to trade, supply chains, clean economy and fair economy (issues like tax and anti-corruption). India has opted out of the trade pillar and decided to join the remaining three subjects pertaining to supply chains, clean economy and fair economy.

When asked about her meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Raimondo said: "We spoke generally about how we could work together to bolster our mutual national security".

They also had a discussion about software technology to provide for vendor diversification in their networks.

"We did speak about how important it is to have trusted vendors in the network and the opportunity to work with others to achieve that goal," she added.

About US investment in India, she said: "We are making a number of announcements on behalf of US companies making sizeable investments in India".

India would increase "drumbeat" of those announcements, she said, adding that is why so many CEOs from the US have come on this visit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on USA

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 20:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.