Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine shows how war has helped Iran
Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods

Pakistan will ask international lenders for billions of dollars in loans after devastating floods exacerbated the South Asian nation's economic crisis, the media reported on Wednesday

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan, Pakistan floods
A man balances himself as he, along with others, walks on a flooded road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Charsadda, Pakistan (Photo: Reuters)

Pakistan will ask international lenders for billions of dollars in loans after devastating floods exacerbated the South Asian nation's economic crisis, the media reported on Wednesday.

"We are not asking for any kind of measure (such as) a rescheduling or a moratorium," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told The Financial Times.

"We are asking for additional funds," he added.

The country needs "huge sums of money" for "mega undertakings" such as rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure damaged or washed away, Geo New quoted Sharif as saying to the British publication.

The premier did not specify the amount Pakistan is seeking, but repeated an estimate of $30 billion of flood losses, the report said.

Earlier this month, the UN raised its humanitarian aid appeal for Pakistan five-fold to $816 million from $160 million, as a surge in water-borne diseases and fear of growing hunger pose new dangers after the unprecedented floods.

The European Union also scaled up its flood assistance to 30 million euros ($29.57 million).

A decline in Pakistan's currency is also pushing up the cost of imports, borrowing and debt servicing, and will further exacerbate inflation already running at a multi-decade high of 27.3 per cent, Geo News reported.

The estimated $30 billion in damage to the economy from the floods along with rising concerns about Islamabad's ability to raise money to meet external financing requirements has worsened the situation.

--IANS

san/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 14:40 IST

`
