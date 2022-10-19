Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods

will ask lenders for billions of dollars in loans after devastating exacerbated the South Asian nation's economic crisis, the media reported on Wednesday.

"We are not asking for any kind of measure (such as) a rescheduling or a moratorium," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told The Financial Times.

"We are asking for additional funds," he added.

The country needs "huge sums of money" for "mega undertakings" such as rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure damaged or washed away, Geo New quoted Sharif as saying to the British publication.

The premier did not specify the amount is seeking, but repeated an estimate of $30 billion of flood losses, the report said.

Earlier this month, the UN raised its humanitarian aid appeal for five-fold to $816 million from $160 million, as a surge in water-borne diseases and fear of growing hunger pose new dangers after the unprecedented .

The European Union also scaled up its flood assistance to 30 million euros ($29.57 million).

A decline in Pakistan's currency is also pushing up the cost of imports, borrowing and debt servicing, and will further exacerbate inflation already running at a multi-decade high of 27.3 per cent, Geo News reported.

The estimated $30 billion in damage to the from the along with rising concerns about Islamabad's ability to raise money to meet external financing requirements has worsened the situation.

--IANS

san/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)