Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets Israeli defence minister

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met Israeli Minister of Defence Benny Gantz in the West Bank city of Ramallah.
During the meeting at the presidential headquarters on Thursday , Gantz extended congratulations to Abbas and the Palestinian people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Xinhua news agency quoted state media as saying in a report.
Abbas explained to Gantz the importance of creating a political horizon and respecting the peace agreements signed between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization.
The Palestinian President urged Israel to stop all unilateral measures in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, "which would lead to an escalation of tension between the two sides", said the state media report
Abbas added that US President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories on July 13 is "warmly welcomed by the Palestinian leadership".
Gantz said Israel is working on finalizing a prisoners' swap deal with the Hamas to exchange four Israeli captives for the release of certain Palestinians from Israeli jails.
In 2017, Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip since 2007, announced that it had been holding four Israelis, including two soldiers.
--IANS
ksk/
