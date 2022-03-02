Palm surges past 7,000 ringgit to record high on Black Sea supply woes

-
ALSO READ
India allows refined palm oil imports until Dec 2022 to cut prices
India's palm oil imports to drop 9% as farmers expand oilseeds area
Duty cut lifts India's palm oil imports in Sept to a record 1.4 mn tonnes
Govt slashes import duty on refined palm oil to 12.5% to cool retail prices
Of 2.8 mn hectares, 58% potential oil palm acreage lies in 5 states: ICAR
-
Malaysian palm oil futures jumped past 7,000 ringgit to hit a record high on Wednesday, extending a breathless rally that has been driven by disruptions of vegetable oil supply from the Black Sea region following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange jumped 310 ringgit, or 4.55%, to 7,070 ringgit ($1,687.35) a tonne in early trade. It had gained 3.8% overnight.
The front-month contract surged 7.3% to a record 8,759 ringgit.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Palm oil has become the costliest among the four major edible oils for the first time as buyers rush to secure replacements for sunflower oil shipments from the top exporting Black Sea region that were disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for February rose 8.9% to 1,242,287 tonnes from January, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday.
* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 4.9%, while its palm oil contract gained 5.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.04%, after setting an all-time high overnight.
* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
* Palm oil may gain more into a range of 7,182-7,300 ringgit per tonne, as it has pierced above a key resistance at 6,990 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. [TECH/C]
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks came under renewed pressure and oil prices jumped after rising worries about the impact of aggressive sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine sank shares in Europe and on Wall Street. [MKTS/GLOB]
* Oil prices rose as sanctions on Russian banks following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine hampered trade finance for crude shipments and some traders opted to avoid Russian supplies in an already tight market. [O/R]
($1 = 4.1900 ringgit)
(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU