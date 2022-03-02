Wall Street tumbles as Russia-Ukraine crisis sows fear; Dow falls over 2%

-
ALSO READ
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Banks weigh on Wall Street after new Russia sanctions; Dow falls 440 points
US, EU, UK to sanction Russian central bank, block SWIFT banking service
UK to ban Aeroflot airline in 'largest package' of Russian sanctions
Australia announces fresh Russia sanctions, imposes travel ban on Putin
-
Wall Street slumped on Tuesday, with financial stocks bearing the brunt of the damage for a second straight day as the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepened and stirred anxiety among investors.
All 11 major S&P sectors declined, with financials tumbling 4.3% and tracking their biggest daily percentage decline since June 2020.
Wells Fargo lost 6.1%, while the broader banks index slid 5.7% as U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slumped to five-week lows amid a flight to safe-haven debt.
Chevron Corp climbed 2.7% to hit a record high after the oil major also raised its share buyback program and forecast for operating cash-flow through 2026, and as oil prices surged.
Russia warned Kyiv residents to flee their homes and rained rockets on the city of Kharkiv as Russian commanders intensified their bombardment of Ukrainian urban areas in a shift of tactics after their six-day assault stalled.
The conflict has drawn sharp reprisals from the West including the blocking of certain Russian lenders' access to the SWIFT international payment system.
"Investors are swimming in a soup of fear, and they don't know how to incorporate geopolitical news into their pricing," said Mike Zigmont, head of research and trading at Harvest Volatility Management in New York. "We're dealing with a pure emotional investor response."
In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.17% at 33,155.71 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.85% to 4,293.11.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.65% to 13,525.13.
The S&P 500 has now lost about 10% in 2022, while the Nasdaq is down over 13%.
On a bright spot, data showed U.S. manufacturing activity picked up more than expected in February as COVID-19 infections subsided, while construction spending surged in January.
"Given the fact that the U.S. economy is accelerating, the uncertainty will be relatively short lived and it wouldn't be a surprise if the market found its footing, sometime over the next couple of weeks when clarity is restored," said Jeff Schulze, investment strategist at ClearBridge Investments.
Target Corp jumped almost 11% after the big-box retailer forecast 2022 sales and profit above analysts' expectations.
Defense added to recent gains, with Lockheed Martin Corp rallying 4.8%, Northrop Grumman climbing 2.8%$ and L3Harris Technologies rising 2.5%.
The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, was last trading at 34.4, its highest since Feb. 24.
Zoom Video Communications Inc slid 5.2% as it forecast downbeat full-year revenue and profit, signaling a hit from tough competition and lower sign-ups for its core Meetings platform.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.60-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.72-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 26 new 52-week highs and 15 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 38 new highs and 121 new lows.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU