JUST IN
Climate change poses challenge to women in informal sector: Hillary Clinton
16 killed, 66 injured in multi-vehicle collision in China's Hunan: Report
Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif condoles demise of former PM Pervez Musharraf
Twitter sued by advisory firm for not paying $1.9 mn as Musk deal fees
Former Pakistan prez Pervez Musharraf passes away after prolonged illness
SpaceX may attempt Starship rocket launch in March, says Elon Musk
Nearly 200 soldiers freed in latest Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap: Officials
US trying to recover parts of Chinese spy balloon after shooting it down
Sri Lankan coal company requests over $12 million amid power cuts fear
Japan, Netherlands join US in cutting China's access semiconductor tech
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
UK ex-PM Truss attempts dramatic political comeback with swipe at Sunak
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Passenger deplaned from flight for not adhering to instructions: Airlines

American Airlines said it deplaned a disruptive passenger from flight to JFK Airport in New York from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here allegedly for not adhering to the crew's instructions

Topics
American Airlines | Air passenger

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

American Airlines. Photo: Twitter @AmericanAir
American Airlines. Photo: Twitter @AmericanAir

American Airlines said on Sunday it deplaned a "disruptive" passenger from its flight to JFK Airport in New York from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here allegedly for not adhering to the crew's instructions.

Aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report on the incident, which took place on January 30, a senior DGCA official said.

"On January 30, prior to the departure of American Airlines flight 293 from Delhi (DEL) to New York (JFK), a disruptive customer was removed from the aircraft for failure to follow crew member instructions," the airline said in a statement.

American Airlines also said it has reached out to the customer "to refund the unused portion of their ticket."

"We have sought a report. We are looking into the incident," the senior DGCA official told PTI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on American Airlines

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 20:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.