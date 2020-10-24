Peace in Afghanistan will enhance regional connectivity: Imran Khan

Prime Minister has said that peace in will benefit the two neighbours by opening new avenues for cooperation and enhance connectivity with other Central Asian countries.

Khan made the remarks during talks on Friday with Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga or lower house of the Afghan parliament, and the latter's delegation in Islamabad, Xinhua news agency quoted the Prime Minister's Office as saying in a statement.

The delegation, headed by Rahmani, arrived in on Friday to discuss relations between the two parliaments and Islamabad's role in the Afghan peace process, and also to boost economic ties.

Khan welcomed Rahmani and appreciated increased exchanges between the two parliaments, the statement said.

He reiterated Pakistan's desire to enhance fraternal relations with Kabul in all areas, and said that there is no military solution to the conflict in

Emphasizing the need for a negotiated political settlement, Khan reiterated Pakistan's consistent support to achieve peace and stability in

He said that and Afghanistan have untapped economic synergies which can only be realized through cooperation in the economic and trade sphere.

The visiting delegation is expected to take part in a two-day Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Forum in Islamabad, beginning on Monday, which will explore ways to boost trade ties between the two countries.

