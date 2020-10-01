PepsiCo sees strong annual profit as snacks, sodas thrive in pandemic

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: PepsiCo commits to 25,000 testing kits, over 5 mn meals to India
Double-digit decline for PepsiCo's India revenue amid Covid-19 crisis
PepsiCo's results beat analysts' estimates as lockdowns boost snack sales
PepsiCo to increase investment in UP from Rs 500 crore to Rs 800 crore
PepsiCo India's third food manufacturing plant gets nod to re-start work
-
PepsiCo Inc forecast full-year profit above market expectations on Thursday after a rebound in soda sales and increased demand for the company's snacks during the Covid-19 crisis helped drive quarterly sales higher.
The packaged food company beat revenue and profit estimates for the third quarter, sending its shares up 2 per cent in premarket trading.
People spending more time working from home and taking online classes has led to a rise in demand for salty snacks, boosting demand for PepsiCo’s Tostitos, Cheetos and Doritos from households across North America.
Sales of snacks under the company’s Frito-Lay North America unit, rose 7 per cent in the quarter, while higher demand for breakfast foods led to a 6 per cent rise at its Quaker Foods business.
“Both FritoLay and Quaker Foods continued to deliver robust growth as at home consumption trends have remained strong despite the measured reopening of economies and activities in certain areas, since May,” Chief Executive Officer Ramon Laguarta.
Higher demand for the company’s Starbucks branded coffee and energy drinks as well as low calorie versions of Gatorade, Mountain Dew and Pepsi helped boost revenue of PepsiCo’s North America beverage business by 6 per cent.
That helped offset a slump in sales at restaurants, theaters and stadiums, which has been hurting the unit’s revenue since the start of the pandemic.
Overall net revenue rose more than 5 per cent to $18.09 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 5, beating analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
It forecast full-year core earnings of $5.50 per share, above expectations of $5.36 per share.
In the reported quarter, net profit attributable to the company rose 9.1 per cent to $2.29 billion, or $1.65 per share. Excluding items, the company earned $1.66 per share, beating market expectation of $1.49 per share.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU