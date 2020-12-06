Peter Alliss, the 'Voice of Golf' on British television, dies at 89

-
Peter Alliss, who became the eccentric Voice of Golf on British television after a playing career in which he competed in eight Ryder Cups and was Europe's best golfer for two seasons, has died. He was 89.
Peter's death was unexpected but peaceful," the family said in a statement through the BBC, where he worked. It did not provide a cause of death.
Alliss won 23 tournaments worldwide in a professional career that ended in 1974 and was the Vardon Trophy winner - for the leading player on the British PGA, the forerunner to the European Tour - in 1964 and '66. He played for Britain and Ireland in his first Ryder Cup in 1953 and then in every match from 1957-1969, and represented England 10 times in golf's World Cup.
Alliss became of member of golf's Hall of Fame in 2012.
Peter made an indelible mark on everything he did in our game," European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said, "but especially as a player and a broadcaster, and he leaves a remarkable legacy. Our thoughts are with his wife Jackie and the Alliss family.
With his deep and soothing voice, warm humor and passion for golf, Alliss may have been more renowned as a commentator than a player. Golf Digest once called Alliss the greatest golf commentator ever.
Alliss made his broadcasting debut in 1961 as part of the BBC team covering the British Open at Royal Birkdale and became the British channel's main commentator in 1978. He also called big tournaments in the United States, Canada and Australia.
