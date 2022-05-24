Pfizer's three-dose coronavirus vaccine 80% effective in young kids

and its German partner BioNTech have said that preliminary clinical data showed their three-dose Covid-19 vaccine regimen was 80 per cent effective for children aged between 6 months to 5-years-old at preventing illness during the wave.

The vaccine was found to elicit a strong immune response following a third dose, and was well tolerated by the kids with a majority of the side effects mild to moderate, Xinhua news agency quoted the companies as saying on Monday.

The safety data for the vaccine is based on 1,678 children under age 5 who received a third shot at least two months after the second dose when was the main variant in circulation.

Kids under age 5 receive 3-microgram shots, one-tenth the dosage level for adults.

"These topline safety, immunogenicity and efficacy data are encouraging, and we look forward to soon completing our submissions to regulators globally with the hope of making this vaccine available to younger children as quickly as possible, subject to regulatory authorization," said Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla.

Pfizer said it is preparing relevant documents and expect completing the submission process to the US Food and Drug Administration this week.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)