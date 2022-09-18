Philippine president to focus on food, energy, climate change at UNGA

-
ALSO READ
Prez Marcos meets Antony Blinken in Philippines amid US-China crisis
UN chief Antonio Guterres to appeal for 'massive support' for Pakistan
Antony Blinken affirms 'extraordinary' ties between US, Philippines
UN chief Antonio Guterres says General Assembly debate must be about hope
Antonio Guterres envisages 'Pact for Future' during UNGA high-level week
-
Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos left for New York on Sunday to participate in the 77th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, with his priority focus on food security, energy and climate change.
Marcos is expected to deliver the Philippines' statement on Tuesday. "I will outline our expectations of the United Nations, the role our country will play, and our contributions in strengthening the international system," he said in his departure speech.
Marcos will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and "leaders of long-standing and important partners of the Philippines", Xinhua news agency reported.
"I will discuss with them opportunities for stronger cooperation in food security, agriculture, renewable energy, and climate change," he added.
Marcos will also participate in business activities "to forge more partnerships to advance our national economic and sustainable development agenda" and attend "a number of bilateral meetings and business engagements" on the sidelines.
Marcos assumed the presidency on June 30. The 65-year-old president visited Indonesia and Singapore early this month as his first official foreign trip.
--IANS
int/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU