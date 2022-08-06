Antony Blinken affirms 'extraordinary' ties between US, Philippines

-
ALSO READ
Prez Marcos meets Antony Blinken in Philippines amid US-China crisis
Dictator's son Ferdinand Marcos Jr taking oath as Philippine president
PM Modi, Philippines prez Ferdinand Marcos review bilateral ties progress
Marcos, son of strongman, poised for Philippines election triumph
US to continue providing life-saving aid to Ukraine amid Russian invasion
-
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the new Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr that ties between the two countries were "extraordinary" during a visit to Manila on Saturday.
Stressing Washington's commitment to the two countries' joint defence agreement, Blinken said that the US was grateful to and looking forward to working with Marcos Jr's administration to "deepen" the alliance with the Philippines, reports dpa news agency.
This is Blinken's first trip to the Southeast Asian nation as Secretary of State.
"Our relationship is quite extraordinary because it is really founded in friendship" he said. "It's forged as well in partnership and it's strengthened by the fact that it's an alliance as well."
"The alliance is strong and I believe, we will all (be) stronger. We're committed to the mutual defence treaty. We're committed to working with you on shared challenges," he added.
Marcos Jr said recent regional and global tensions, such as the visit of US Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan and the war between Russia and Ukraine, highlighted the importance of the relationship between Manila and Washington.
"I hope that we will continue to evolve that relationship in the face of all the changes that we have been seeing and the changes between bilateral relations between us and the US," he said.
Marcos Jr said he saw the 1951 Mutual Defence Treaty, which commits the US and the Philippines to come to each other's aid in the event of foreign aggression, to be "in constant evolution".
"We can no longer isolate one part of our relationship from the other," he added. "We are too close."
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU