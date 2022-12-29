JUST IN
Russia rains down 120 missiles on Ukraine in biggest attack for weeks
China's lack of Covid transparency ignites fear of new virus variants
US to sell Taiwan anti-tank system amid rising China military threat
Ukraine's infrastructure targeted in another Russian missile barrage
Lack of information on China's Covid outbreak stirs global concerns
Fighting in Ukraine currently deadlocked, says spy chief Budanov
Iraq military bombs two hideouts housing 10 IS militants, all killed
Asia's tourist hotspots prepare for boom as China relaxes Covid rules
Heavy rains, floods in Philippines leave 32 dead, 24 people missing
Frigid monster storm across US claims 62 lives, including 37 in NY
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Russia rains down 120 missiles on Ukraine in biggest attack for weeks
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Philippines President Marcos seeks agreements in China amid tensions

The Philippines says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing next week that comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea

Topics
Philippines | China

AP  |  Manila 

Philippines flag (Source: Wikipedia)
Philippines flag (Source: Wikipedia)

The Philippines says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing next week that comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

A statement from the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said a number of projects were under discussion, including in agriculture, renewable energy, nickel processing, tourism, and bridge construction.

Marcos is due to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his January 3-5 visit at the head of a large business delegation.

China accounts for 20 per cent of the Philippines' foreign trade and is also a major source of foreign direct investment.

Despite those economic ties, the sides have repeatedly feuded over China's claims to islands and waters in the strategically key South China Sea, referred to by Manila as the West Philippine Sea.

During the visit, the sides plan to sign an agreement to boost communication between diplomats at various levels to avoid miscalculations over such issues, Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for Asian and Pacific Affairs Nathaniel Imperial was quoted as saying in the statement.

China says it owns virtually the entire waterway, despite a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing's vast territorial claims on historical grounds in the South China Sea. Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also claim all or parts of the sea.

China has rejected the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up in The Hague under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained about China's increasingly aggressive actions.

Those include China's turning seven disputed reefs into missile-protected islands in the disputed waters. Philippines treaty partner the US says the developed islands, including three with military-grade runways, now resemble forward military bases.

Most recently, the Philippines sought an explanation from China after a Filipino military commander reported that the Chinese coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris in the possession of Filipino navy personnel in the South China Sea last month.

China denied its coast guard forcibly seized the debris from the Filipino sailors. Marcos said he would seek further clarification when he visits Beijing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Philippines

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 20:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.