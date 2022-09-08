PM Sharif says Imran Khan 'out to undermine Pakistan', blew up IMF deal

-
ALSO READ
Shehbaz Sharif: A man who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia, China
Wives of Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, ex-PM Imran Khan richer than them: Report
Shehbaz Sharif govt to check ex-PM Imran Khan's assets and income
Shehbaz Sharif warns Imran Khan of legal action for provocative statements
-
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday criticised the economic policies of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan is out to "undermine Pakistan," Express Tribune reported.
Referring to two news stories published in the British weekly 'The Economist', Sharif said the international publication had "validated" what the government had been saying regarding PTI's handling of the economy.
The Prime Minister said the magazine had said that the former premier "blew up" the IMF deal and Imran was "exploiting the disaster to score political points".
Senior leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have also criticised Imran, accusing him of doing divisive politics amid devastating floods in self-serving interest, Express Tribune reported.
Earlier, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail claimed that the former PTI government was leading the country towards default and the PML-N government -- under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif -- saved it from bankruptcy.
He had said that the Imran-led government "broke the agreement it had itself negotiated with the IMF".
Miftah had also claimed that the deal with the global lender was delayed by the previous government and that, too, was poorly negotiated.
--IANS
san/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU