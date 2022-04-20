PML-N-led govt plans impeachment of Pakistan President Arif Alvi

-
ALSO READ
Shehbaz Sharif: A man who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia, China
Ahead of no-confidence motion against govt, Imran Khan threatens Opposition
US congratulates Shehbaz Sharif, says looking forward to working with him
Shehbaz Sharif gears up to be elected as the new Prime Minister: Report
-
The PML-N led government in Pakistan has announced plans to impeach President Arif Alvi, who has recently emerged as a major obstacle to the smooth sailing of the new government and blocked Pak Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz Sharif's oath-taking among other things, Samaa TV reported.
The possibility of impeachment was first raised by Pak Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and then elaborated by Senator Afnanullah Khan.
Aurangzeb said that Alvi must know that he is the president of Pakistan and not the PTI. "If he wants to indulge in politics, he must leave the office of the president," she said at her press conference.
Under the Constitution of Pakistan, the president could be impeached only by the two-thirds majority of the joint session of the National Assembly and Senate.
Later, PML-N's Senator Afnanullah said that a total of 290 votes in a joint session were required to remove the president, and all parties in the ruling coalition have only 265 votes -- 25 short of the required number.
Afnanullah said that the ruling coalition will reach out to dissident PTI members to remove Arif Alvi, who he said has become PTI's president.
Imran Khan last week announced that the PTI would withdraw all its lawmakers from the National Assembly. Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, from the PTI, accepted the resignations of 123 PTI members. However, experts claim that the resignations were not given in handwriting as the rules required and may be rejected by the ECP.
--IANS
san/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU