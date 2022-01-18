Poland hit by Covid 5th wave, minister says cases could hit record level

-
Poland's Health Minister Adam Niedzielski has said that the fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has come to the country, warning that infections could soon hit record levels.
"We already have the fifth wave of the pandemic ... We predict that infections will peak in mid-February and that peak will be at about 60,000 cases a day," Xinhua news agency quoted Niedzielski as saying.
Poland on Monday reported 10,445 new infections and four more deaths related to Covid-19, bringing the country's total number of cases to 4,323,482 and fatalities to 102,309.
Last week, 13 of the 17 members of the government's medical council that gives advice on Covid-19 policies resigned, citing inaction of the government.
Niedzielski said that a new advisory body will be established and operate in a different form.
