Ukrainian authorities claim Melitopol Mayor 'kidnapped' by Russia

-
ALSO READ
Sumy evacuation stages completed successfully: Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Ukraine president Zelensky urges citizens to keep up fight against Russia
Ukrainian Prez Zelensky, Antony Blinken discuss security situation
Ukraine fighting 'to be equal members of Europe': Zelensky to EU parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expects no conflict with Russia
-
Ukrainian authorities have claimed that Russia has "kidnapped" Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of Melitopol city which has fallen to Moscow.
The announcement was first made by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the President's Office, in a social media post on Friday night.
Later, the Ukrainian Parliament also confirmed the development, saying in a tweet on Friday that a "group of 10 occupiers kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol... He refused to cooperate with the enemy".
Condemning the abduction, the country's Foreign Ministry called on the "international community to respond immediately to the abduction of Ivan Federov and other civilians, and to increase pressure on Russia to end its barbaric war against the Ukrainian people".
On February 25, the second day of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops entered the southeastern city.
In his latest video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Russia of holding the Mayor hostage, saying that Moscow was now resorting to terror tactics as the invasion continued for the 17th day.
He said "the actions of the Russian invaders will be equated with the actions of terrorists", reports the BBC.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU