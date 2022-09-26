Police dormitory compound explosion injures 1 in Indonesia's Central Java

An explosion took place in the compound of a police dormitory in Indonesia's Central Java province, injuring one policeman, Central Java Police Spokesperson Iqbal Alqudusy said.

A package blew off when it was being received by the policeman at a house in the police dormitory compound located in the province's Sukoharjo district at about 6 p.m, the spokesperson added on Sunday.

The policeman suffered injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, the spokesperson told the Metro TV.

The explosion was heard up to about 100 metres away, and damaged windows of houses and buildings nearby, according to the Spokesperson as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

--IANS

int/khz/

