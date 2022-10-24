Pope, French President Macron meet at Vatican; Ukraine concerns loom large

-
ALSO READ
Ties with China, Russia-Ukraine war the backdrop to Pope's Kazakhstan visit
Pope Francis urges Italians to have more children, welcome migrants
Macron promises French teachers more money, average pay hikes of 10%
Pope appeals to Vladimir Putin to end 'spiral of violence' in Ukraine
Devasahayam Pillai becomes first Indian layman to be declared saint by Pope
-
Pope Francis on Monday met at the Vatican with French President Emmanuel Macron, with the war in Ukraine looming large in both leaders' concerns.
The nearly hour-long private audience was Francis' third with Macron since becoming pontiff.
Neither side immediately released details of their talks.
On the eve of their meeting, Macron spoke at a conference in Rome about the need for Ukraine to decide the time and terms of peace with Russia, which invaded its neighbour eight months ago.
Francis will go to the Colosseum on Tuesday to deliver a speech to the same forum, a conference centered on the need for peace and organised by a Catholic charity close to the Vatican.
Accompanying Macron to the Vatican was his wife, Brigitte.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 16:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU