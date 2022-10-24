JUST IN
Rishi Sunak inching closer to become first Indian-origin UK PM on Diwali
Johnson loyalist Priti Patel comes out in support of Rishi Sunak as UK PM
India will always stand with the Global South, says Jaishankar on UN Day
Uganda reports alarming rise in Ebola cases in capital, 11 more infected
New HRW report details Taliban abuse faced by Afghan women protesters
S African Prez Ramaphosa announces sweeping reforms to combat corruption
Cyber attackers hack into Iran's atomic energy agency as protests continue
Foreign pressures, propaganda won't disrupt Iran's pursuit of progress: FM
Rishi Sunak edges closer to UK leadership prize as Boris Johnson caves
Led UK through toughest challenges, says Sunak while praising Boris Johnson
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Philips to slash 4,000 jobs globally after weak quarterly earnings
Business Standard

Pope, French President Macron meet at Vatican; Ukraine concerns loom large

Pope Francis on Monday met at the Vatican with French President Emmanuel Macron, with the war in Ukraine looming large in both leaders' concerns

Topics
Pope Francis | Emmanuel Macron | VATICAN

AP  |  Rome 

Pope Francis, Emmanuel Macron
Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo: Reuters)

Pope Francis on Monday met at the Vatican with French President Emmanuel Macron, with the war in Ukraine looming large in both leaders' concerns.

The nearly hour-long private audience was Francis' third with Macron since becoming pontiff.

Neither side immediately released details of their talks.

On the eve of their meeting, Macron spoke at a conference in Rome about the need for Ukraine to decide the time and terms of peace with Russia, which invaded its neighbour eight months ago.

Francis will go to the Colosseum on Tuesday to deliver a speech to the same forum, a conference centered on the need for peace and organised by a Catholic charity close to the Vatican.

Accompanying Macron to the Vatican was his wife, Brigitte.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pope Francis

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 16:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.