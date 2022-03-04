PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto declares 'war' on elected Pakistan PM Imran Khan

As inflation continues to mount in Pakistan, coupled with other financial woes, Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has declared a "war" against Imran Khan.

The PPP chairman made these remarks while addressing his party workers in Sindh province on Wednesday night, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Calling Imran an illegally elected prime minister, Bilawal warned the Prime Minister to count his remaining days, saying that he, along with his Jiyalas, was going to Islamabad to oust the 'selected prime minister'.

"We have entered Punjab. The PPP was founded in Punjab and its Jiyalas are brave and loyal who never bowed before General Zia and General Musharraf," he said.

Bilawal said the Imran Khan had reduced the prices of petrol and electricity after seeing the "Awami March of Jiyalas".

The PPP chairmen told the crowd that some politicians after taking ministries had sold the south Punjab issue.

Over the ongoing controversy over the cyber law in Pakistan, Bilawal said that the Imran Khan government who used to say they can't provide relief from inflation were compelled to cut the prices of petrol and electricity due to the long march.

"Imran Khan is so afraid of criticism that he has amended the Peca law. We do not accept any such amendment," he declared.

As continues to grapple with a severe economic crisis, the opposition parties have termed the relief measured announced by the Imran Khan government as insufficient. They continue to mount pressure on the Pakistani Prime Minister.

