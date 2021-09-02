President Xi says China will set up 3rd stock exchange in Beijing

-
ALSO READ
Global Leaders push for 'diplomatic boycott' of Beijing Winter Olympics
Xi Jinping's political ideology to become part of curriculum in China
CPC to hold key conclave in Nov ahead of next year's leadership reshuffle
China's President Xi Jinping makes surprise visit to Tibetan capital Lhasa
Doubts over Chinese President Xi Jinping's chances of securing third term
-
China will set up its third mainland stock exchange to serve private companies in its capital, Beijing, President Xi Jinping said Thursday, expanding official support for entrepreneurs in the state-dominated economy.
The announcement comes as China's companies face mounting hurdles to raising money on Wall Street or in other Western markets, where some of its biggest enterprises have raised billions of dollars.
China will establish the Beijing stock exchange and create a service-innovation-oriented main position for small and medium-size enterprises, Xi said at a trade fair, using the ruling Communist Party's term for private companies.
Xi gave no details of the planned exchange or when it might open.
The first mainland stock exchange since the 1949 communist revolution opened in Shanghai in 1990 to raise money for state-owned companies. A second exchange opened in the southern city of Shenzhen, adjacent to Hong Kong, in 1991.
They have gradually added some private enterprises but still are dominated by state-owned companies. Private companies including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group have turned to Western exchanges and Hong Kong to raise money.
Shenzhen added a separate trading board in 2004 for private enterprises. Shanghai added a board for technology companies in 2019.
China's leaders have repeatedly promised to improve access to financing for entrepreneurs who generate new jobs and wealth. But the state-run financial industry still lends mostly to government industry.
The government has launched data security and other crackdowns against Chinese internet companies since late last year, prompting warnings it will be harder to obtain permission to join foreign stock exchanges.
The crackdowns have fueled investor unease, wiping hundreds of billions of dollars off the stock market value of Chinese companies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU