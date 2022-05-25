Provide PTI alternate site for Azadi March: Pakistan SC to authorities

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the authorities to provide an alternate place to the supporters of ousted Tehreek-e-Insaf party for their "Azadi March" protest so that they can demonstrate and then go home.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ahsan, and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi made the directions while hearing a petition filed on Tuesday by Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) President Mohammad Shoaib Shaheen.

The petitioner asked the court to intervene to remove blockades placed in the capital to derail the protest march called by ousted prime minister .

After hearing arguments, the bench ordered the chief commissioner of Islamabad to provide an alternate site for rally to the PTI workers and also create a traffic plan for protesters.

"Let them protest and then go home," Justice Ahsan said, adding that the court expected the government "to remove barricades".

The judges gave a 2.30 pm (local time) deadline for the commissioner to come up with the plan to let the ousted party hold its rally in a peaceful manner as it also directed PTI's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry to "sit at the negotiating table" with the administration officials.

The bench gave the lawyer time till 2:20 pm to get instructions from the party leadership.

The court also directed the interior secretary and police to review their policies on road closures.

The court also asked the administration to get an assurance from the PTI that the protest would be peaceful.

Justice Ahsan said political parties had their own interests but they were secondary to the country and the people.

Meanwhile, the long march towards Islamabad on Wednesday started from Wali Interchange on the M-2 Motorway in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, accompanied by hundreds of his supporters, has been leading the march mounting on a truck.

Khan flew from Peshawar to Wali Interchange in the Mardan area on a helicopter.

According to latest reports, Khan has reached Karnal Sher Khan Interchange on the M-2 near Swabi town of the province.

His caravan of protestors will have to overcome barricades at different places before reaching Islamabad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)