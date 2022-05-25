Provide PTI alternate site for Azadi March: Pakistan SC to authorities

-
ALSO READ
Imran Khan's Azadi March: PTI members arrested, Islamabad sealed
PTI leader says ousted Pak PM didn't approach Army to end deadlock
Pakistan: Ahead of no trust vote, Imran Khan's PTI leadership 'dented'
Pak HC orders EC to decide on foreign funding case against PTI in a month
Shehbaz Sharif govt to check ex-PM Imran Khan's assets and income
-
Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the authorities to provide an alternate place to the supporters of ousted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party for their "Azadi March" protest so that they can demonstrate and then go home.
A three-member bench headed by Justice Ahsan, and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi made the directions while hearing a petition filed on Tuesday by Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) President Mohammad Shoaib Shaheen.
The petitioner asked the court to intervene to remove blockades placed in the capital to derail the protest march called by ousted prime minister Imran Khan.
After hearing arguments, the bench ordered the chief commissioner of Islamabad to provide an alternate site for rally to the PTI workers and also create a traffic plan for protesters.
"Let them protest and then go home," Justice Ahsan said, adding that the court expected the government "to remove barricades".
The judges gave a 2.30 pm (local time) deadline for the commissioner to come up with the plan to let the ousted party hold its rally in a peaceful manner as it also directed PTI's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry to "sit at the negotiating table" with the administration officials.
The bench gave the lawyer time till 2:20 pm to get instructions from the party leadership.
The court also directed the interior secretary and police to review their policies on road closures.
The court also asked the administration to get an assurance from the PTI that the protest would be peaceful.
Justice Ahsan said political parties had their own interests but they were secondary to the country and the people.
Meanwhile, the long march towards Islamabad on Wednesday started from Wali Interchange on the M-2 Motorway in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.
PTI Chairman Imran Khan, accompanied by hundreds of his supporters, has been leading the march mounting on a truck.
Khan flew from Peshawar to Wali Interchange in the Mardan area on a helicopter.
According to latest reports, Khan has reached Karnal Sher Khan Interchange on the M-2 near Swabi town of the province.
His caravan of protestors will have to overcome barricades at different places before reaching Islamabad.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU