Putin proposes revising Russia's strategy for scientific development

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that it is necessary to revise the country's current strategy for scientific and technological development.
"We need to concentrate our human, financial and infrastructure resources on a clearly defined set of priorities," Putin added on Wednesday during a meeting of the Council for Science and Education, according to the Kremlin.
Putin said that in this regard, he considers it necessary to make some amendments to the fundamental document, the National Scientific and Technological Development Strategy.
According to the President, the strategy was adopted in 2016 and the situation has since changed, Xinhua news agency reported.
"We must focus on achieving our national development goals, taking into account external pressures," Putin said, adding that "this means that we must be extremely careful when selecting our scientific and technological priorities".
First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 09:21 IST
